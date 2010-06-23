Jovanovic may pull plug on Liverpool move

The 29-year-old was expected to complete his move from Standard Liege to Anfield after the World Cup after agreeing a pre-contract deal with the Reds in February.

However, then Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez has since left to coach Inter Milan after the Merseysiders failed to qualify for the Champions League.

And the change of circumstances could yet see the goal-getter - who has netted 52 goals in 116 league games for Liege - go elsewhere.

Jovanovic scored the winner in Serbia's World Cup victory over Germany last week, and he has hinted that he is not 100 percent certain to be a Liverpool player next season.

"There is an agreement signed with Liverpool. But if either party wants to end it, it's not impossible," he said on Tuttomercatoweb.com.

AC Milan and Juventus are believed to be monitoring the situation should Jovanovic or Liverpool decide that they no longer want to complete the transfer.

