Barcelona emerge as shock suitors for Manchester United midfielder

Barcelona are interested in signing Juan Mata this summer, according to The Sun.

The former Chelsea playmaker is out of contract in June and is yet to agree an extension at Old Trafford.

Mata is holding out for a new two-year deal, but United are only willing to offer him another 12 months.

And Barcelona are ready to pounce if the two parties are unable to reach an agreement.

Mata turns 31 later this month but the Catalan club see him as a risk-free signing and have already made contact with the Spaniard’s father and agent, Juan Mata Sr.

The Spaniard joined the Red Devils for £37.1m in 2014 and has won an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa Leauge during his time at Old Trafford.

Mata has made 19 Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

