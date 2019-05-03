Juan Mata contract talks reach conclusion as Manchester United present final offer

The Spaniard’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and talks have been dragging on since November over an extension.

United have now offered the 31-year-old a one-year deal with the option of an additional year, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Mata is understood to want to stay at Old Trafford, with sources telling the newspaper that he is ‘calm’ and the club are hopeful the renewal will be agreed.

The midfielder was previously said to be demanding a minimum two-year extension, while the Red Devils are understood to have offered him a role as a club ambassador once he retires.

The former Chelsea playmaker has scored three goals in 21 Premier League appearances for the club this season.

