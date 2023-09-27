Jude Bellingham left on bench by Carlo Ancelotti for Real Madrid vs Las Palmas
The England midfielder has started every previous game for Los Blancos this season and is their top scorer with six goals
Jude Bellingham has been left on the bench by coach Carlo Ancelotti for Real Madrid's LaLiga game at home to Las Palmas on Wednesday evening.
The England midfielder has played 621 out of a possible 630 minutes for Los Blancos so far this season and is the team's top scorer with six goals in his seven appearances.
But with the games coming thick and fast, the 20-year-old has been handed a rest against Las Palmas, with former Manchester City attacker Brahim Diaz taking his place in the starting line-up.
On their official Twitter account, Las Palmas had made reference to Bellingham earlier in the day in a graphic showing four yellow silhouettes on an Abbey Road style crossing, with one white one in the middle and the caption "Hey Jude".
"We return to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid," they wrote. "May the melody and rhythm of the match be coloured yellow!"
Following Sunday's derby defeat to Atletico, Real Madrid can return to the top of the table with a win against Las Palmas after Barcelona were held by Mallorca on Tuesday.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.