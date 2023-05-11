Jude Bellingham agrees personal terms with Real Madrid - but a transfer might still not happen: report

Jude Bellingham has reportedly already agreed personal terms and a contract with La Liga giants Real Madrid ahead of a proposed summer move, but the deal might still not go through because a transfer fee has not been agreed between Los Blancos and Borussia Dortmund.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Bellingham agreed terms with Real Madrid at the beginning of May.

He wrote on Twitter: "Jude Bellingham has accepted all the details of Real Madrid contract proposal already 10 days ago.

"He's excited by Madrid project."

However, the transfer might still not happen, because Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund haven't actually agreed on a fee for the 19-year-old. In fact, Romano suggests discussions between the two clubs haven't even taken place, meaning the transfer is by no means complete.

"Real Madrid want to meet with Borussia Dortmund in May in order to agree on the final package/fee," Romano stated.

There is no release clause in Bellingham's contract with Borussia Dortmund, meaning Real Madrid will have to pay whatever the German side want. Reports suggest Dortmund will demand €150 million for the Englishman, which equates to roughly £130 million.

If the transfer does go through, Bellingham would become the third-most expensive footballer of all time, after only Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom moved to PSG.

With two years remaining on his contract, Borussia Dortmund might also choose not to sell their prized asset. Dortmund are currently chasing the Bundesliga title - they're just one point behind Bayern Munich with three games remaining - and could persuade Bellingham to stay for at least another year should they top the table come the end of the season.

At just 19-years-old, Bellingham has already captained the side on four occasions this season, proving his value to the side. 13 goals and seven assists from midfield in 41 appearances highlights his immense capabilities, too.

Liverpool pulled out of the race to sign Bellingham last month, with reports highlighting how the Premier League side are opting to focus on a range of different players and positions, rather than using all of, or the majority of, their transfer budget on Bellingham. Manchester City are also interested.

Transfermarkt values Bellingham at €120 million.