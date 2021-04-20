Jurgen Klopp insists he will not resign as Liverpool manager over European Super League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not walk away from Anfield despite his opposition to the proposed European Super League.

Liverpool are one of 12 clubs from across the continent that have signed up to a breakaway competition.

Klopp has been critical of a Super League in the past, and stated on Monday that he is also against this particular proposal.

"I like the competitive aspect of football. I like that West Ham might play in the Champions League. I don't want them to because we want to but I like they have the chance. What can I say? It's not easy,” he told Sky Sports ahead of his team’s 1-1 draw with Leeds.

There had been suggestions that Klopp could resign as Liverpool manager due to his opposition to the Super League.

But the German told reporters in his post-match press conference that he will not leave the club until he is asked to.

“I don’t think that, I don’t feel that,” he replied when asked if he felt let down by the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group.

“I am 20 years in football, and a lot of times owners made decisions without asking me, and I deal with it. I don’t want to be involved in these things, I don’t understand them. I’m a football person. It’s not about letting me down.

“I’m here as a football coach and manager, and I will do that as long as people let me do that. I heard today that I will resign or whatever.

“If times get even tougher, that makes me even more sticky that I will stay here. I feel responsible for the team, responsible for the club and for the relationship we have with our fans. It’s a very tough time, but I will try to help to sort it somehow.

“I am at the club six years, around about. I know our owners, they are serious people, reasonable people. They care about us. But they never had to explain these kinds of decisions to me or ask me for permission.

“That’s the situation. I speak a lot to them, but I was not involved at all in the process. I got the information yesterday.

“The English system is like this, there is pretty much one voice in the club and that’s the manager. It’s different to Germany. But there will be a moment for sure when our owners say what they have to say. Definitely, I’m sure.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

FEATURE European Super League: Is it just a bluff to get more out of the Champions League?

EURO 2020 Which England internationals are currently injured – and who could miss out?

QUIZ! Can you name the 20 players with the most offsides in Premier League history?