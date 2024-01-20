Jurgen Klopp SLAMS those 'judging' ex-Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of his former captain, Jordan Henderson, amid renewed criticism of the midfielder following his move from Al-Ettifaq to Ajax.

Henderson left the Reds for Al-Ettifaq, the Saudi Pro League club managed by Steven Gerrard, last summer – only to return to Europe this week, having failed to settle in the Middle East.

The England international, 33, had been a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community and received widespread backlash for making the switch to Saudi Arabia, where same-sex sexual activity is illegal.

In his first press conference as an Ajax player, Henderson apologised for "if people [in the LGBTQ+ community] felt as though I let them down" but insisted that his "beliefs have not changed" – although he did recognise the need to mend broken ties.

Klopp, however, feels that his Premier League and Champions League-winning skipper has been treated harshly.

"I'm happy for him as it looks like he is happy and that is the most important thing to me," the German said upon news of Henderson joining the 36-time Dutch champions. "People are really critical of Hendo about the move, first there [to Saudi Arabia] and now coming back. I don't know how we dare, always judging these kind of things."

Henderson completed his switch to Ajax on Thursday, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The ex-Sunderland man becomes just the third English player ever to sign for the Amsterdam giants, after new teammates Chuba Akpom and Charlie Setford, and Ray Clarke – who did the Dutch domestic double back in 1978/79.

