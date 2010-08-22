Juventus beat Milan in turgid friendly

New Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri was making his San Siro debut in the annual Berlusconi Trophy but watching owner Silvio Berlusconi will not have been pleased by the performance or the use of Marco Borriello as a lone striker.

Leonardo left as Rossoneri boss at the end of the last campaign after disagreeing with Berlusconi on tactics and the owner had publically told Allegri to play two upfront this term after the unspectacular third-place Serie A finish last season.

Milan's Ronaldinho was creative while Juve went close through David Trezeguet but the general lack of pace and quality will have done little to worry champions Inter Milan, who beat last term's runners-up AS Roma 3-1 in Saturday's Super Cup.

Juve, who have recruited a host of new players in contrast to frugal Milan, have already been in competitive action in Europa League qualifiers having finished a woeful seventh last term.

Milan host promoted Lecce in their Serie A opener next weekend while Luigi Del Neri's Juventus travel to Bari.

