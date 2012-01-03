Juventus bring in Borriello on loan

Juve, unbeaten in Serie A and level with Milan on 34 points at the top, said the agreement with Roma included an option to buy the 29-year-old in the close season for eight million euros.

Boriello, who has won seven caps for Italy, has made only seven appearances for Roma this season. He was shunted out of coach Luis Enrique's starting lineup by Pablo Osvaldo.

Raised at Milan, his career has taken him to Triestina, Treviso, Empoli, Reggina, Sampdoria, Genoa, back to Milan and then Roma.

His most successful season was at Genoa where he scored 19 goals in the 2007/08 season.

Despite their impressive run and being second top scorers after Milan, Juventus have often been wasteful in front of goal and striker Milos Krasic has fallen out of favour this season.