Juventus confirm Conte to stay on next season

Conte led Juve to a third consecutive Scudetto this season, the team picking up a record haul of 102 points in Serie A.

Yet doubts remained over his future ahead of a reported meeting with president Andrea Agnelli on Monday.

In a brief message from their official Twitter account, Juve put an end to the speculation regarding the 44-year-old, who succeeded Luigi Delneri in 2011.

The tweet read: "2014-15 season: coach Antonio Conte."