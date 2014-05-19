Juventus confirm Conte to stay on next season
Juventus have confirmed that Antonio Conte will remain as their head coach for next season.
Conte led Juve to a third consecutive Scudetto this season, the team picking up a record haul of 102 points in Serie A.
Yet doubts remained over his future ahead of a reported meeting with president Andrea Agnelli on Monday.
In a brief message from their official Twitter account, Juve put an end to the speculation regarding the 44-year-old, who succeeded Luigi Delneri in 2011.
The tweet read: "2014-15 season: coach Antonio Conte."
