Juventus go 11 points clear by beating Lazio

Vidal fired Juve ahead from the penalty spot after Lorik Cana brought down Claudio Marchisio in the eighth minute.

Chile international Vidal doubled his tally 20 minutes later when he latched on to a deflected Mirko Vucinic pass to slot the ball into the back of the net.

With six games to go Juve have 74 points and they enjoy a commanding lead over second-placed Napoli. AC Milan are third on 59.

"This victory is very, very important as it allows us to put another huge brick on the road to the title," said coach Antonio Conte.

"We still need seven points and until we have something in our hands we won't talk about it."

Defeat dented sixth-placed Lazio's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League as they now trail Milan by eight points.

The top two clubs qualify for Europe's elite club competition and the team in third goes through to the preliminary round.