Juventus hold talks to finalise Hernanes deal with Hebei China Fortune

Juventus are to hold talks to finalise the sale of attacking midfielder Hernanes to Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune.

The 31-year-old has not played in Serie A since November 27 and his future at the club was thrown into doubt when he was omitted from their Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

Hebei have been heavily linked with a €10million deal for the former Lazio and Inter man and are reportedly willing to offer him wages worth up to €7m a season to move to China.

Speaking prior to Juve's Serie A win over the Nerazzurri on Sunday, director general Giuseppe Marotta confirmed discussions are due to be held on Monday regarding Hernanes' transfer.

"We have a meeting and we will try to conclude the deal for Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune," he told Mediaset Premium.

Hernanes' agent Joseph Lee said last week that regular first-team football was the player's main priority.

"The important thing is for Hernanes to play, whether at Juve, in China or elsewhere," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"The fact he has been excluded from the Champions League list is certainly not a positive factor.

"If Juventus were to reach an agreement with the Chinese club and if it's a good situation for us, then Hernanes could move there."

Ex-Arsenal and Roma attacker Gervinho and former Paris Saint-Germain forward Ezequiel Lavezzi are two players to have joined Hebei from major European clubs in recent seasons.

The club, now coached by former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, finished seventh in the CSL in 2016.