Juventus waiting on Alex Sandro hamstring problem

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro suffered a hamstring injury during training on Tuesday.

The Serie A champions will assess the extent of the Brazilian's complaint on Wednesday, with him participation in Friday's trip to Bologna in doubt.

"Alex Sandro stopped during training with a hamstring problem and his condition will be evaluated tomorrow," said Juventus on their official website.

Next week, Massimiliano Allegri side host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Alex Sandro has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season, scoring twice.