Kaizer Chiefs release Siphelele Ntshangase with immediate effect

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of their attacking midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase with immediate effect.

The Soweto giants made the decision to part ways with Ntshangase after the two parties agreed to terminate their contract on Friday.

The 27-year-old joined Amakhosi back in January 2018 for a fee report of around R3 million after his impressive campaign with Baroka the year before.

However, Ntshangase battled for game time at Chiefs, despite his enormous amount of talent and only managed to feature 32 times for the Soweto giants, while creating two goals but failed to get his name on the score sheet since joining Amakhosi.

Gavin Hunt's side have since opted to part ways with the attacking midfielder by mutual consent and he is now free to join any club of his choosing.

The Glamour Boys have since released the following statement:

'Kaizer Chiefs and Siphelele Ntshangase have come to a decision to part ways with immediate effect.'

'The early termination of the contract follows weeks of discussions and processes between the two parties.'

'Ntshangase’s contract with Amakhosi was due to end at the end of the current season after being extended for one season last year.'

'We wish him well in his career.'