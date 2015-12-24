Kanchelskis: Van Gaal does not understand English football

Andrei Kanchelskis has reiterated his disappointment at the way Manchester United are playing under head coach Louis van Gaal.

After criticising the Dutchman in early November for turning the United squad into "robots", Kanchelskis has gone a step further by suggesting Van Gaal – who stormed out of his pre-match press conference on Wednesday – does not understand the club's heritage.

United are on their worst run of form in 17 years after going six games without a win in all competitions, a streak that has seen them slip out of the Premier League top four.

Kanchelskis – who won two league titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup at Old Trafford – has laid the blame firmly at Van Gaal's door, and suggested the United squad lacks leaders.

"I am disappointed with the way United are playing," Kanchelskis told Reuters.

"Under Alex Ferguson, we played in a more attacking style of football and played in a 4-4-2. Van Gaal sees things differently. This is not a head coach for Manchester United.

"I just don't think that Van Gaal understands English football.

"A team needs to have leaders, like Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, Peter Schmeichel, who can give the right things at the necessary moment and can show their leadership qualities.

"The coach does not want this and this is the reason for such disastrous results."