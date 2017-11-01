Kane returns for Spurs v Real Madrid

Harry Kane is back in the Tottenham starting line-up for Real Madrid's keenly anticipated Champions League visit to Wembley.

Kane has been in sparkling form this season, with 17 goals for club and country.

He netted a brace in Spurs' dominant 4-1 win over Liverpool 10 days ago but limped off during the closing stages holding the back of his left leg.

The England striker sat out the 3-2 EFL Cup loss to West Ham before Spurs confirmed he had a hamstring strain and would miss last Saturday's trip to Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino's men also found themselves on the end of a defeat on that occasion, 1-0 after substitute Anthony Martial struck late on, meaning his return to face the Spanish and European champions is particularly welcome.

Tottenham and Madrid are level on seven points at the top of Group H after sharing a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu two weeks ago.