Kane is Tottenham's Messi - Pochettino

Harry Kane has been hailed as Tottenham's Lionel Messi by manager Mauricio Pochettino as the star striker prepares to return from injury.

England international Kane is set to return from an ankle injury for Tottenham's Premier League match against Watford on Saturday.

Integral to Pochettino and Tottenham's plans, Kane has scored 19 goals in the league this season as Spurs sit second in the standings, seven points adrift of London rivals and leaders Chelsea.

Pochettino believes Kane is as influential to Tottenham as Messi is to LaLiga titleholders Barcelona, saying it is crazy to question the 23-year-old's importance at White Hart Lane following three successive victories in his absence.

"I'm not doubting Harry Kane," said Pochettino. "If he plays from the beginning or not, I think there's no doubt that Harry is one of our best players.

"In Barcelona, Messi was injured for a month but Barcelona were still winning, and then when Messi's available again, you don't say 'hmm, I don't know'.

"Different names, I can't tell you. But there's no doubt Harry's one of the best players that we have.

"We'll see whether he will start the game or be on the bench. But it's good news that he's ready. He feels good about his recovery.

"It's very good news for him and for us. He's an important player for us, and for him to be available for us is great.

"We are happy, he's ready, maybe normally after one month out you need to feel the competition. But he's a special player, he tries to push himself a lot.

"We do need to decide tomorrow if he will be in the starting XI or on the bench. But the good news is he's back. And he's our main striker.

"What Harry means for the team is a massive boost for us and it's fantastic news.

"He's always desperate to play, he's always pushing you to try to let him train, play, and score goals. His character is unbelievable."