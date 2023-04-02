Karim Benzema scores fastest LaLiga hat-trick by Real Madrid player in over 30 years

Karim Benzema's first-half hat-trick against Real Valladolid in LaLiga on Sunday is the fastest scored by a Real Madrid player in the competition since 1992.

After Rodrigo opened the scoring midway through the first half, Benzema netted in the 29th, 32nd and 36th minutes to put Real Madrid 4-0 up at half-time.

The French forward completed his hat-trick in the space of six minutes and 30 seconds, making it the fastest treble for a Real Madrid player in LaLiga since Fernando Hierro hit three in six minutes for Los Blancos in a 7-0 win over Espanyol in 1992.

Benzema scored his first with a header, before taking on two players and coverting with a fierce drive for number two and completing his hat-trick with a superb bicycle kick with his back to goal.

The 35-year-old now has 20 goals or more in a season for the 11th time as a Real Madrid player, having reached 22 for the campaign with his treble against Valladolid.

He now has 345 goals in total for Los Blancos and is second only to former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo (450) in the club's all-time scoring list.

Benzema was replaced by Eden Hazard after 65 minutes and went off to loud applause from the Real Madrid fans as he left the pitch.