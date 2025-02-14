Kate Scott shocks fellow pundits with celebrity crush admission

Kate Scott caused a stir in the studio with her selection

CBS Golazo presenter Kate Scott has become somewhat of a household name over recent years thanks to her coverage of the Champions League alongside a regular cast of famous faces from the footballing world.

Scott's blend of tasteful humour and undeniable professionalism offers the perfect foundation for pundits Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards to reveal a sense of genuine personality and light-heartedness previously unseen on such a major platform.

The electric chemistry between the four presenters has led to seemingly weekly viral clips from the show, with each huge match often taking a backseat for the pre and post-match coverage provided.

Kate Scott shocks pundits with celebrity crush admission

The latest clip to come off the CBS production line shows the pundits each discussing their celebrity crush as a child, producing some rather unexpected answers.

The pick of the bunch from the male pundits came from Carragher, ranked at No.14 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League defenders of all time, whose suggestion of Sheila Grant from 80s TV show Brookside was met by laughter from others in the studio.

However, viewers were quick to point out that it was Scott, formerly Kate Abdo before her recent marriage, who provided the most unexpected answer of the night.

Having allowed her male colleagues to answer, Scott then said: "I already said, Ian Wright!"

The response evoked a reaction of genuine surprise from the rest of the studio, causing Scott to hide away in embarrassment from all the attention as she face questions from Henry and Richards.

Henry, ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League strikers of all time, has a connection with Wright having broken the English strikers record as Arsenal's all-time highest goalscorer during his playing days.

Wright, ranked at no.40 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time, spent seven years in North London and has since forged his own successful career in punditry, championing equality and regularly speaking out against injustices that continue to plague the sport in the modern era.

Unfortunately for Scott, the Premier League legend is married, while two of his adopted children from a previous relationship (Shaun and Bradley Wright-Phillips) have gone on to be successful footballers in their own right.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

