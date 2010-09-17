Kehl crocked for Ruhr derby

Borussia Dortmund will be without captain Sebastian Kehl for the Ruhr valley derby at Schalke 04 after he picked up a hip injury in the warm-up for Thursday's 4-3 Europa League win at Karpaty Lviv.

"It is not realistic for me to think I can play in the derby (on Sunday)," the midfielder told the club's website. "I think I may even be out a bit longer than that."

Kehl was injured taking a shot at goal.

Hamburg SV keeper Frank Rost is likely to be fit for the city derby at promoted St Pauli on Sunday after needing knee stitches during last week's 1-1 draw against Nuremberg.

"As far as I am concerned he is able to play," said coach Armin Veh.

Kaiserslautern defender Jan Simunek will be out with an abdominal muscle injury for up to two weeks, the promoted club said.

The 23-year-old Czech international was injured in training on Thursday. Kaiserslautern, in fifth place, host leaders Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Borussia Moenchengladbach will have midfielder Thorben Marx back at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday after his thigh injury.

The visitors, though, have Algerian Karim Matmour sidelined due to a heel injury. Bottom club Stuttgart are chasing their first points of the season after suffering three defeats.

