Kemar Roofe gives Rangers fans a pre-Europa League final boost

Kemar Roofe has handed Rangers fans a pre-Europa League final boost after joining the squad on the flight to Seville.

The striker has not played since helping Rangers beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final on April 17.

Roofe suffered a knee injury and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted last week that it would be a “close call” for the forward when asked about his fitness prospects for Wednesday’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht forward boarded the team flight from Glasgow Airport on Monday and posted photographs on social media of himself on the plane.

Roofe has scored 16 goals this season from 17 starts and 16 substitute appearances and hit the extra-time goal that took Gers past Braga in the quarter-finals.

With top goalscorer Alfredo Morelos out for the season with a thigh injury, Rangers have started the likes of midfielder Joe Aribo and wide attacker Fashion Sakala in the centre-forward role in recent weeks.

Cedric Itten started up front as an under-strength Rangers team beat Hearts on Saturday but the Switzerland international had not started a game since a 3-3 draw with Ross County on January 29 and had barely featured off the bench.