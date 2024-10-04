Kevin De Bruyne likely to sign contract extension - thanks to FIFA opportunity

Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne is into the final year of his contract at the club

Kevin De Bruyne of Man City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Manchester City skipper Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City skipper Kevin De Bruyne is into the final year of his current deal at the club as questions are being asked over his future.

The Belgian is now into his tenth season at City and is widely recognised as one of the best players of the Premier League era, with six winners’ medals to his name.

