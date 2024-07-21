Manchester City rocked by Ederson offer as Saudi talks continue, with Kevin De Bruyne future uncertain

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is reportedly weighing up a big offer from the Saudi Pro League, amid rumours that Kevin De Bruyne could also be leaving the Premier League champions this summer.

Ederson is wanted by Al-Ittihad, with the Saudi side understood to have made an offer of around €25 million for the Brazilian goalkeeper.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Ederson had already agreed a move to Al-Nassr and would now be open to joining Al-Ittihad after the first transfer collapsed. However, City are sticking to their valuation of between €50 and €60 million.

"Al Ittihad have approached Ederson and he remains keen on move to Saudi Pro League, as he also agreed on terms with Al Nassr but deal collapsed," Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Talks to follow between clubs with Man City to insist on €50/60m valuation, not easy one... but Al Ittihad are trying."

Earlier on Sunday, it was also reported that De Bruyne had agreed a move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad, although Romano has claimed that this is untrue.

Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne celebrate a Manchester City win over Sporting CP in the Champions League in February 2022.

"Saudi sources playing down reports about Kevin De Bruyne reaching an agreement with Al Ittihad — told it’s NOT true," he wrote on X.

However, De Bruyne's future remains uncertain as he is into the final year of his contract at the age of 33, with no sign of a new deal.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is worrying for City. While the Manchester side have dominated English football in recent years and won the treble in 2022/23, last season's title race was close and if both Ederson and De Bruyne were to depart this summer, it would represent a big boost to their Premier League rivals. Ederson's possible exit might be less of a blow, with Stefan Ortega haven proven himself as an able deputy, but De Bruyne is virtually impossible to replace and it would still be a surprise if the Belgian did leave this summer.

