Manchester City rocked by Ederson offer as Saudi talks continue, with Kevin De Bruyne future uncertain

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is the subject of an offer from the Saudi Pro League, amid reports that Kevin De Bruyne could leave this summer

Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson in 2023.
Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is reportedly weighing up a big offer from the Saudi Pro League, amid rumours that Kevin De Bruyne could also be leaving the Premier League champions this summer.

Ederson is wanted by Al-Ittihad, with the Saudi side understood to have made an offer of around €25 million for the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.