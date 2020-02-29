Kevin De Bruyne admits Manchester City have made "too many errors" this season

Kevin De Bruyne has compared Manchester City's season to their first under Pep Guardiola in 2016/17.

City finished third in the Premier League in Guardiola's maiden campaign at the helm, 15 points behind table-topping Chelsea.

The reigning champions currently reside in second spot but are 22 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

And De Bruyne admits that City have made "too many errors" this term.

"We're performing well but we've lost too many points. It feels a bit like the first season with Pep where we were playing good football but we were making too many errors," he told Sky Sports.

"There are games where you think you are fully in control and then the last five or 10 minutes, we basically gave it away and in this period where Liverpool are not dropping any points, every point you drop is too much.

"Even if we did better, I think the way Liverpool are performing this year and winning basically everything, they deserve to win and be champions again.

"I don't think there is a level of frustration with Liverpool because you just have to applaud what they are doing. It's also the same as what we had for the last two years - if you have that many points and win that many games, there's not a lot the opposition can do and I know they're just going to control what they do themselves.

"The only frustration we've had is making too many mistakes and it's nothing to do with them [Liverpool], it's more that we know if we didn't make these mistakes, it would be closer. We also accept it because you know how hard you have to work to be that good and there's a lot of respect from both sides to each other. If they win it this way, that's how it has to be.

"I always want to win everything. We know the league is gone but I would say win all the rest. I know that's a hard job, but that's what we want to do and that's what the goals are.

"At the beginning of the season, we don't say 'we want to win the league and all the rest, we'll see', we want to win all four. We've still got the chance to do three so if that will be the case, then that will be pretty amazing."

City will be looking to win the first piece of silverwae of the season when they face Aston Villa in Sunday's League Cup final.

