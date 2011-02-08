Keys and Gray return to radio

Former Scotland international Gray was sacked while Keys resigned last month after off-air comments regarding lineswoman Sian Massey at a Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool and other comments were leaked to the media.

Discussing Massey Keys said: "Somebody better get down there and explain the offside rule to her."

Gray responded: "I know, can you believe that? A female linesman..."

Keys began his career in radio as a sports editor on Piccadilly Radio. Since 1992 he has been presenting on Sky Sports and fronted well over a 1000 games for the broadcaster.

He said: “This is the start of something new and exciting for Andy and myself. We are delighted to be joining the talkSPORT family and can't wait to get going.”

Gray had a illustrious playing career for Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton, and won 20 caps for Scotland during his career.

He has been in broadcasting for nearly 20 years and is no stranger to radio as he was a match summariser for Talk Radio at the World Cup in France in 1998, and for Five Live at the Japan/South Korea World Cup in 2002.

On joining talkSPORT, Gray said: “I can't tell you how excited I am about joining the talkSPORT team. It’s an ideal opportunity for Richard and me to do what we do best, and that’s talk about sport.”