Khedira to miss Bologna match

Juventus have confirmed that Sami Khedira will not play in their Serie A match at Bologna on Friday.

Khedira made his latest comeback in a 1-0 win over Napoli on Saturday, a result that sent the Serie A champions top of the table for the first time this season.

But the Germany international midfielder has been left out of Massimiliano Allegri's 21-man squad for the trip to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

"Contrary to previous indications, Sami Khedira will remain behind to work in Vinovo," a Juventus statement read.

Injuries have restricted Khedira to 13 Serie A starts this season, although the 28-year-old has scored three goals in those matches.

Juventus are seeking a fifth straight Scudetto and face Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.