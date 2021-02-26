Khune waiting for Chiefs to offer him new contract - report

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is waiting on the club to open talks over a new contract, with the keeper reportedly in the dark over his future at Naturena.

The shot stopper was the number one at Chiefs for near on a decade, but injuries and a loss of form has seen game time become less regular, while his performances have also waned.

With Khune’s contract reportedly coming to an end in June 2021, the keeper is free to negotiate with other clubs. However, according to a KickOff.com report, the 33-year-old is waiting on Chiefs to make the first move.

"It's not clear what Kaizer Chiefs are planning for Itu's contract at the club. It's a worrying factor that Kaizer Chiefs have not said anything about Khune's future after serving the club with dignity and loyalty," a close source reportedly told KickOff.com.

"Khune could have signed with any club now but is waiting for Kaizer Chiefs to offer him a new contract because his loyalty remains with the club."

Khunehas recently been in the team and kept a clean sheet as Chiefs drew 0-0 against Horoya in the CAF Champions League group stage at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.