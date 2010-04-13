King's Cup final to be played at Camp Nou
By app
MADRID - Spain's King's Cup final between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will be staged at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium on May 13 or 19, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.
If Atletico win their Europa League semi-final against Liverpool, the domestic Cup decider will be on May 19 and if they lose it will be on May 13, the federation said.
Atletico host Liverpool on April 22 and play the second leg at Anfield a week later. The final is in Hamburg on May 12.
