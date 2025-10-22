Newcastle United star reveals Jose Mourinho's classy gesture as Eddie Howe's 'minimal fuss' champions circus

Few places do the big occasion better than St James’ Park, but Tuesday’s test was a different one for Newcastle. Against Benfica, there was little chance of an era-defining night; there was a job to do, three points on the line to take their European campaign by the scruff of the neck.

Jose Mourinho arrived and instantly made the headlines. His relationship with former Newcastle manager Sir Bobby Robson was hot topic pre-match, but it was important that the match itself remained the focus. The crowd rose as one to roar the home side on to a straight-forward 3-0 win thanks to Player of the Match Anthony Gordon’s opener and a brace from substitute Harvey Barnes.

Winning at home, with minimal fuss, was always going to be crucial to showing Newcastle had learnt from their last Champions League campaign.

Newcastle United show Champions League credentials in Benfica win

Newcastle United beat Benfica 3-0 at St James' Park on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It's massive,” Gordon said. “We've got a clear goal - we want to get into the knockout stages and the home games are going to be massive to achieve that goal.

“We were favourites going into the game, that can sometimes go the other way. Outside it might not look like as bad a game as Barca but it was to us.”

Anthony Gordon has scored four goals in the Champions League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years ago, Newcastle’s fortunes in the competition lived and died at home. That wonderful, iconic night against Paris Saint-Germain embodied what being back in the competition meant to the club after 20 years. It was full of passion, drive and emotion channeled in the proper manner. There was a point to prove against the European elite; Newcastle wanted to show they could turn up for the big occasion, and they did with a 4-1 win.

But, ultimately, the result meant little in the wider context. By Christmas, the Magpies were out of Europe altogether and it was a failure to build on the Paris Saint-Germain momentum at home which proved costly. Against Borussia Dortmund, they were out-thought and out-manoeuvred in a 1-0 defeat. After the high of PSG, a sense of entitlement washed over the stadium in the build up.

When AC Milan came to town in the final group game, with victory potentially enough for progression, they were caught short in a chase for it all and ended up with nothing.

Questions were asked about Newcastle’s mentality on the European stage. There is a way to win games, and they’d not shown the nous to their more experienced and illustrious opponents.

This season, desire to show their development in that regard has been no secret. Eddie Howe has spoken about the need to be less emotional and more businesslike, especially after defeat to Barcelona on matchday one.

Eddie Howe grins on the training pitch before Newcastle's businesslike victory over Benfica - just as he'd asked for (Image credit: Getty Images)

There were positive signs in Belgium against Union Saint-Gilloise, but with Benfica and the circus that follows Mourinho coming to town, Newcastle had to raise their game again. The Portuguese side are European regulars and Mourinho, for all his gushing over Newcastle in his pre-match press conference, remains a master of knowing how to win any given game at the highest level.

Mourinho once made a very pertinent observation of Newcastle after his Chelsea side were beaten on Tyneside in 2014. He said they were able to pick and choose their moments to perform, and that had rather eloquently summed up their issue in Europe. But the 'Special One' has still only ever won one game at St James’.

The former Real Madrid and Inter boss had special individual words for Gordon after the game, which resonated with the winger.

Jose Mourinho is as well-travelled as they come in a managerial sense, but even he couldn't stop Newcastle United running riot at St James' Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He said 'You're too much', which is a big compliment for me because as a kid he was my favourite manager in the world growing up.

“It's quite weird because he was quite a defensive manager but I just love the way... even then, the bench was getting up. He really creates a team environment, it's like us against the world.

“I recognise that from my own game so it was a big compliment. It means an awful lot. Even if I didn't idolise him, a compliment from any coach at this level means a lot.”

Not every game can be iconic. Newcastle want to progress in the Champions League, and that means showing a steeliness that wasn’t there before, especially when faced with lofty expectation.

With six points from a possible nine and pot four opposition in Athletic Club at home next, Newcastle are finally showing they are capable of getting the job done when it matters most.