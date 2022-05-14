Klopp gives update on Salah and Van Dijk injuries after Liverpool FA Cup win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given updates on Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk after both players were substituted during the Reds' FA Cup final win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Salah went down holding his leg after half an hour and was replaced by Diogo Jota with 33 minutes gone at Wembley, while Van Dijk was subbed off for Joel Matip right at the end of normal time.

"Mo is a bit more [serious] than Virg," Klopp said after the match. "Virg had little problems across the 120 minutes.

"Mo came and I had to make a decision. He said, 'I could carry on, but I felt a little bit.' So I took him off. We have the squad. I hope he will be fine."

For his part, Van Dijk said: "Hopefully [I recover] well, we’re going to check it out. I felt in the first half when I sprinted, I felt a twinge behind my knee.

"I played on. [But] in the end, I can’t risk it for the team and I need to trust Joel. Hopefully it will be fine."

Liverpool will hope both players are fit for their run-in the Premier League and if not, definitely for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.