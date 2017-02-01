Klopp plays down Mane knee injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp played down injury concerns surrounding Sadio Mane, insisting there are "no problems" with the attacker.

Having returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, Mane came on late in his side's 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Senegal international appeared to be carrying a knee injury, but Klopp said the 24-year-old attacker was fine.

"I didn't ask until now but when he came into the dressing room, I saw I don't know exactly what it was, but I had a look at it and said, 'Oh my God, what's happened?'" the German said.

"'All good, all good' [Mane said]. Recovery prevention - cold, hot [packs]. I didn't ask until now, but there are no problems."

A header from Georginio Wijnaldum helped Klopp's side earn a point after David Luiz put Chelsea ahead with a free-kick.

Diego Costa had a second-half penalty saved by Simon Mignolet, after which Klopp furiously remonstrated with the fourth official.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach revealed he had apologised to Neil Swarbrick for the incident.

"'Nobody can beat us' is what I said. Obviously that is not true," Klopp said.

"But in the moment it felt like that for me. Then I went back to the official and said you were the wrong person to say it to, I said, 'sorry I was a bit excited' and he said, 'no problem, I like your passion'.

"Which I have never heard before from a fourth official, so I thought it made sense that you all knew about it."