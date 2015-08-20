Koeman stands firm over Mane exit rumours

Ronald Koeman insists that Southampton will be selling no more key players this year, amid intense speculation linking Sadio Mane with a move to Manchester United.

The winger, who started Saints' 1-1 UEFA Europa League draw with Midtjylland on Thursday, is reportedly a target for Louis van Gaal.

Southampton have already lost Nathaniel Clyne and Morgan Schneiderlin during the close-season to Liverpool and United respectively and Koeman is keen to keep his star players at St. Mary's Stadium.

The south-coast club are desperate not to follow a similar route to the one that saw Adam Lallana, Luke Shaw, Rickie Lambert, Calum Chambers and Dejan Lovren depart, meaning Mane may be forced to stay whether he likes it or not.

Koeman said: "Nobody is for sale, we will do everything to keep the best players here. We want to continue with these players and that's the most important thing.

"This is the worst situation for smaller clubs. We have to deal with the rumours from the press and maybe [leaked] from Manchester United.

"No-one talks about the best players of [Manchester] City, United or Chelsea.

"It's not nice but everybody knows we don't sell any more players. We keep going – nobody is going away from Southampton."