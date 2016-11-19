Koeman wants more from Everton attack and Lukaku

Everton's attack is causing manager Ronald Koeman the most questions as he called on improvement from striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Dutchman's team have fallen to seventh in the Premier League, beaten 5-0 by Chelsea in their last game before the international break.

Koeman said his attack, which has scored just five goals in their past six league games, was causing him most concern.

"Our attacking part of the team is the position is where I have the most doubt about players at the moment," he told UK newspapers ahead of hosting Swansea City on Saturday.

"I lost my temper [after the Chelsea loss], not straight after the game, but yes, when I was watching the game two or three days later, and you see what happens. Straight after is always difficult.

"It's about the goals, the assists of the rest of the strikers, they need to improve they need to be more productive.

"Also the work rate of how we press in our offensive part of midfield and strikers."

Everton's attack has been led by Lukaku, who has seven goals and three assists in the league this season.

While he hails the Belgium international, Koeman also wants to see more from the 23-year-old.

"I understand it is difficult because we need to press more and they need to change their attitude," he said.

"Like Romelu. I can't advise him on finishing in the box because I was not a striker and he is one of the best finishers I have ever seen in football.

"But I can teach him how he needs to press, how he needs to run, and how he can make it difficult for the defenders of our opponents.

"If he wants to be that top striker, he needs to improve that aspect."