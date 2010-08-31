Konchesky seals Liverpool switch

Konchesky, who won two England caps under Sven-Goran Eriksson in 2003 and 2005, linked up with his former Fulham manager Roy Hodgson at Anfield.

GEAR:Get your Liverpool home, away and third kits here and receive a 10% discount

The full-back, who scored with a cross-come-shot for West Ham United against Liverpool in the 2006 FA Cup final, has been handed the number three shirt, the Anfield team said on their website.

Two Liverpool reserves moved in the opposite direction as part of the deal, Finnish striker Lauri Dalla Valle and Swedish winger Alex Kacaniklic joining Fulham.

They were both members of the Liverpool team that won the FA Youth Cup in 2009.

Konchesky watched the 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on Sunday before passing a Liverpool medical and completing his move from West London.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums