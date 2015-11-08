Kondogbia delighted with first Inter goal

Geoffrey Kondogbia was over the moon to open his Inter account in the 1-0 win over Torino, but insisted securing the victory was more important than netting his first goal for the club.

The 22-year-old has been struggling to live up to the high expectations at Inter following his big-money move from Monaco, but proved his worth in Sunday's Serie A encounter and is determined to keep improving.

"It was an important strike and I'm very happy I played well. I'm not sure when I'll be at the top of my game but I'm training every day to put in these kinds of performances," Kondogbia told the official Inter website.

"It's great having so much competition in central midfield, it pushes you on to play better. Every one of us needs to work as hard as possible and make sure we're always ready.

"The goal means a lot to me, but the main thing is that we got three points. Matches against Torino are always difficult. We expected it to pan out like this and we prepared with this in mind so we could perform better than the opposition."

Sunday's win was yet another boost for Inter's title ambitions after last week's victory over Roma, but Kondogbia is not getting carried away.

"Can we win the Scudetto? It's difficult to say right now, but we need to be at our best on every occasion because there are so many matches still to play," he added.

"Our defensive record is a credit to the whole squad."