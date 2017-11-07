Koscielny to quit France duty after World Cup

France centre-back Laurent Koscielny is to retire from international football after next year's World Cup.

The Arsenal star has been a regular part of the squad since making his international debut in November 2011 and could pick up his 50th cap in one of Les Bleus' upcoming friendlies against Wales or Germany.

Koscielny was particularly prominent in France's qualifying for the World Cup, playing 90 minutes in eight of their 10 matches.

But he accepts that all good things must come to an end and pointed out he will be 33 shortly after the climax of the World Cup, so feels it will be time to call it quits.

"There is an end to everything," he told reporters ahead of Friday's meeting with Wales.

"After the World Cup I will be almost 33 years old and it will be time to leave.

"I have six months left in the France team to blossom and make the most of these memories, as my wife would say."