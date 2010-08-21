Krasic completes Juventus move

"Krasic is a Juventus player after an agreement with CSKA Moscow has been finalized and it envisages the payment of 15 million euros by Juventus in three installments," it said.

"Juventus and the player have signed a four-year contract of employment."

Krasic won two Russian league titles, four FA Cups and the 2005 UEFA Cup in six years with CSKA after joining them from Serbian side Vojvodina Novi Sad in 2004.

The 25-year old winger was named Serbia's 2009 footballer of the year following impressive performances in World Cup qualifying but failed to reproduce that kind of form in the finals in South Africa.

His pace, close control and eye for goal should be a welcome bonus for Juventus after they sold Dane Christian Poulsen to Liverpool and Portuguese midfielder Tiago to Atletico Madrid.

Krasic can play on either flank and also as an attacking midfielder, having scored 26 goals in 150 appearances for CSKA and three in 35 internationals.

