Kroos dismisses talk of Man United transfer

The Germany international, who is currently training with the national team ahead of next month's FIFA World Cup, has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester United.

However, reports in England have suggested that United have now ended their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

And Kroos insists that the prospect of a potential switch to Old Trafford has never been on the agenda.

"I would be very surprised (if Bayern let him leave before end of his contract in 2015)," he told Bild.

"The club was very clear and told me that a transfer in 2014 would not be possible.

"There has been much speculation, but Manchester United was never an issue and is no issue right now.

"Now I want to concentrate fully on the World Cup."