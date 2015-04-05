Krul plays down Defoe exchange at half-time
Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul says he is as hurt as the club's fans despite appearing to congratulate Jermain Defoe during their derby defeat to Sunderland.
Defoe's stunning volley proved the only goal of the game at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland recorded a fifth consecutive victory over their North East rivals.
Krul was spotted chatting with Defoe in the tunnel at half-time but the Netherlands international maintained it was not a sign that he did not care about the loss.
"I think it was an unbelievable goal," Krul told Sky Sports.
"What I actually told him I probably can't repeat on television because it wasn't just a nice gesture.
"It was a fantastic goal, you have to accept that. What I actually told him was more in the region of what a lucky guy he is with a bit more venom behind it.
"I've been here 10 years at this club and I'm as hurt as anyone. It's not justified.
"I'm a Geordie, I've been here 10 years and I'm going home with a lot of pain in my heart, to see those fans having to travel back without a win again hurts me as much as them.
"That has to come across."
