PSG forward Kylian Mbappe fuels transfer talk with praise of "machine-like" Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe has lavished praise on Premier League leaders Liverpool following Sunday's 2-0 triumph over Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp's side extended their lead at the top of the table to 16 points with victory over their arch-rivals at Anfield.

The Reds are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League, a tournament they won last season.

And Mbappe, who has been linked a move to Liverpool in recent months, says he admires the way Klopp's side go about their business.

"What Liverpool are doing in this moment is amazing," Mbappe told BBC Sport. "They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again'.

"They've lost zero games. When you watch you think everything's easy but that's not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

"Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it's a very good team with a very good manager."

The France international has also been spoken of as a potential transfer target for Real Madrid, Liverpool's upcoming opponents in the Champions League.

But Mbappe insists he is fully focused on PSG and believes the speculation is unhelpful.

"Everyone talks about it - when I was young I talked about it too. But now I'm a player and I know it's not the moment.

"We are in January - it's the money time of the season. Imagine I answer your question and say something. Everybody will talk about it and it's not good for PSG.

"Now I'm with PSG and I'm 100 per cent with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it's not good to talk about [my future].

"I think about the club because the club helped me. I came here at 18. I was a talent but I was not a superstar. Now I'm a superstar, thanks to PSG and the French national team.

"I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I'm focused on my game."

READ MORE

Think Liverpool are running away with it? Here's how the Premier League table REALLY looks

If Manchester United actually wanted a director of football, they would have one. So what's stopping them?

Andy Mitten column: What’s happening with Manchester United’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes?