Kylian Mbappe makes extravagant purchase just weeks after joining Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has spent an awful lot of money less than a month after being unveiled as a Real Madrid player

Real Madrid new signing, Kylian Mbappe is unveiled at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on July 16, 2024 in Madrid, Spain
Kylian Mbappe has taken over a majority stake in French second-tier side Caen.

Properly know as Stade Malherbe Caen, the club were once on the verge of signing a young Mbappe before the former yo-yo club had to hit the brakes following one of their relegations to Ligue 2 in 2012.

