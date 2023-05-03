Kylian Mbappe top of Sheikh Jassim's Manchester United shortlist, should he become new owner: report

Manchester United prospective owner Sheikh Jassim will reportedly target a trio of high-profile stars in the summer transfer window if his bid is successful, with Kylian Mbappe among the list of names.

Raine Group are currently conducting a sale, either partial or full, of Manchester United on the Glazers' behalf, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos and Qatari bank chairman Sheikh Jassim both intent on acquiring ownership of the club.

Third bids were submitted last Friday, with reports suggesting Sheikh Jassim is looking to buy 100 per cent ownership in the club, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Should the Qatari's bid prove successful, he has reportedly already laid out his plans on how to improve the squad at Manchester United. According to Christian Falk of German publication Sport Bild, Sheikh Jassim wants to sign Kingsley Coman, Eduardo Camavinga and, of course, Kylian Mbappe.

Despite signing a bumper contract with Paris Saint-Germain in May 2022, keeping him at the French side until at least 2024, Mbappe has consistently been linked with a move to Real Madrid over the past year.

That move only seems a matter of when, not if, but Sheikh Jassim is intent on hijacking any potential deal with a statement signing of his own, if he becomes the new owner of Manchester United.

Valued at well over £100 million, Mbappe will cost any potential buyer a fortune, with PSG unlikely to let their star Frenchman leave for a reduced fee.

Two of his national team team-mates could also be on their way to Old Trafford if the Qatari comes into power at the club, with Sheikh Jassim also an admirer of Kingsley Coman and Camavinga.

Coman has featured in fewer than half of Bayern Munich's minutes this season across all competitions, which could contribute to his decision to leave in search of more first team minutes.

Meanwhile, Camavinga only moved to Real Madrid at the beginning of the 2021/22 season, and has since impressed at the Bernabeu. Still only 20-years-old, it will likely take a hefty transfer fee to persuade the former Rennes midfielder to depart Los Blancos in favour of the Premier League side.