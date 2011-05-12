LA Galaxy to face Man City in July friendly

The Galaxy will take on the English Premier League side eight days after the MLS Western Conference pacesetters host Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid for a second consecutive year at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"We are very excited to welcome Manchester City, a team that is challenging for the FA Cup," Galaxy president Tom Payne said in a statement.

"We all remember the amazing atmosphere inside the stadium two years ago for our match against AC Milan. We look forward to having the same type of crowd on July 24."

Manchester City face Stoke City in Saturday's FA Cup Final when they will be bidding to win their first trophy since the 1976 League Cup. They won their fourth and most recent FA Cup in 1969.

"We saw the enthusiasm for football in America when we went out there last summer, it was a really good tour for us," Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini said.

"This summer is going to be just as exciting for all of the City players, coaches and hopefully a good number of our fans, who will come out to see us play."

City beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Tuesday to guarantee their first top-four Premier League finish and a chance to show off their expensively assembled squad in the Champions League.

Since being taken over by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan of Abu Dhabi in 2008, the world's richest club have spent more than 300 million pounds building a team.