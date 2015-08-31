La Liga Deadline Day: Uncertainty over De Gea future, Joaquin back at Betis

Uncertainty over the future of David de Gea continued after the transfer deadline closed in Spain as neither Manchester United nor Real Madrid confirmed a deal had gone through.

Speculation over Spain goalkeeper De Gea's future has rumbled on for months, but it appeared that the 24-year-old was set to return to Madrid ahead of Monday's deadline.

However, reports suggested a proposed deal which would have seen Keylor Navas move to Old Trafford had fallen through due to a delay in submitting the paperwork.

De Gea has not yet featured for United this season, with manager Louis van Gaal stating that the former Atletico Madrid man has not been in the right frame of mind due to the ongoing transfer saga.

It appears that De Gea may now face a further wait to discover whether his time in the Premier League has now come to an end.

Real Betis also left it late to seal a deal to bring Joaquin back to his boyhood club from Fiorentina.

The 34-year-old winger returned to the Sevilla club nine years after leaving for Valencia, having expressed his wish to finish his career at home.

Joaquin, who made a name for himself at Betis and went on to win 51 caps for Spain, signed a three-year deal with Pepe Mel's side.

Betis also brought in striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel on loan from Premier League side Norwich City for the season.

Sevilla were active on deadline day, completing a loan move for Inter defender Marco Andreolli with a view to a permanent deal.

Villarreal added to their attacking ranks by luring Adrian Lopez from Porto on a season-long loan, with Raul Garcia's switch from Atleti to Athletic Bilbao confirmed earlier in the day.

Malaga snapped up teenage playmaker Hachim Mastour on a two-year loan from Milan after also sealing the return of Paraguay international Roque Santa Cruz from Cruz Azul.

Espanyol confirmed the signing of midfielder Pape Diop from Levante on a three-year deal, while centre-back Doria joined Granada on loan from Marseille as striker Jhon Cordoba left Jose Ramon Sandoval's side to join Mainz on loan.

Attacker Izet Hajrovic linked up with Eibar on loan from Werder Bremen for the season, and Getafe made a late move for Celtic's Serbian striker Stefan Scepovic on a season-long loan.

Javi Guerra leaves Cardiff City to join Rayo Vallecano, who have also signed ex-Spain winger Pablo Hernandez.