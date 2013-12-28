Lallana denies Southampton exit talk

The 25-year-old has been in superb form for Mauricio Pochettino's charges this season, notching four times in 18 Premier League appearances.

His performances have seen him recognised on the international stage with Roy Hodgson calling him up for England's friendlies with Chile and Germany in November.

Lallana has reportedly attracted interest from several suitors, including reigning champions Manchester United, who are rumoured to be weighing up a bid for the talented midfielder in the January transfer window.

But the Southampton captain has cooled talk of a move away from the club, and says he is enjoying his time under the stewardship of Pochettino.

"I can't express how happy I am at the club," he said. "I am so settled. Settled at home with a young child and my family live down here.

"I don't think I am too comfortable either, I get challenged week in week out playing in the Premier League. It is where you want to be as a player.

"I am delighted and as happy as I have ever been here playing for Southampton with one of the best managers in the league.

"I learnt my trade in League One and the Championship and feel I have grown with the club. I am delighted and as happy as I have ever been here playing for Southampton with one of the best managers in the league."