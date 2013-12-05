Landreau proud of Ligue 1 appearance landmark

The Bastia goalkeeper reached the milestone in his side's 1-1 Corsican derby clash at Ajaccio on Wednesday, which saw an early Florian Raspentino strike cancelled out in the 82nd minute by Eduardo, after Joshua Nadeau had been dismissed for a challenge on Adam Ba.

But Landreau was unable to share his achievement - which surpasses that of former Monaco goalkeeper Jean-Luc Ettori - with any fans, as the match was played behind closed doors at a neutral venue following unsavoury scenes at last season's fixtures between the clubs.

However, the 34-year-old was still delighted with his "massive" achievement.

"It is fabulous to experience this and to be able to share it," said Landreau.

"The game was played behind closed doors, but I prepare for every match in the same manner.

"I can feel what this represents, and it is massive."

Landreau started his professional career at Nantes and played for Paris Saint-Germain and Lille before arriving at Bastia. He has also made 11 appearances for France.