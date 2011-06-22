Larsson leaves Birmingham for Sunderland
By app
LONDON - Sunderland manager Steve Bruce has agreed to sign Swedish international Sebastian Larsson from his old club Birmingham City.
The 26-year-old midfielder will officially join Sunderland on July 1, the Premier League team said on their website on Wednesday.
Bruce spent five seasons in charge of Birmingham before moving to Wigan Athletic. He became Sunderland manager in June 2009.
Sunderland finished 10th in the league last season while Birmingham were relegated to the Championship.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.