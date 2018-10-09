Lasagna marks Italy call with new Udinese deal
After Simone Zaza withdrew for the Italy squad to face Ukraine and Poland, Udinese striker Kevin Lasagna was called up by Roberto Mancini.
Kevin Lasagna has marked his first Italy call-up by signing a new contract with Udinese to 2023.
Lasagna was added to the Azzurri squad as a replacement for the injured Simone Zaza on Tuesday, with Italy facing Ukraine and Poland in the coming days.
And the 26-year-old capped a memorable day by putting pen to paper on a fresh deal with his club.
"This is definitely a day that will stay with me for a while," Lasagna told Udinese's website.
"The call arrived today in the early afternoon: I was in Mantua and immediately rushed to Udine to get my boots.
"Tonight I will really struggle to fall asleep."
Lasagna - who scored 12 Serie A goals in the 2017-18 season - gets his chance with Italy coach Roberto Mancini leaving out Nice striker Mario Balotelli and Torino's Andrea Belotti.
Italy face Ukraine in a friendly on Wednesday before taking on Poland in the Nations League four days later.
