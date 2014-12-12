Law: Ronaldo, Messi should share Ballon d'Or

While Law – the only Scot to be crowned European Footballer of the Year back in 1964 – has praised Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for his exploits in making the three-man shortlist for the game's most prestigious award, the 74-year-old cannot look past either Ronaldo or Messi collecting it on January 12.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo was victorious in 2013 and 2008, with Barcelona talisman Messi selected four years in a row in between.

However, Law does not feel there is a clear-cut winner this time around, prompting the idea of the first time that the trophy has been shared.

"They're extraordinary; two of the best [players] we've ever seen," Law told FIFA's official website.

"I don't envy the people voting, trying to separate those two.

"It's completely different to my era as we didn't have two players dominating in the way these guys have. And in a way, it might be nice to see someone else win it.

"Neuer is a great keeper and a world champion, after all. But it's not like he's up against two ordinary players.

"It would actually be nice if there could be a joint-winner because it's so hard to split Messi and Ronaldo this year.

"They're both fantastic, exciting players to watch and play and score goals at such a consistent level.

"When you think of Messi, the size he is and the tackles he has to face every game, I'm full of admiration for him.

"But then Ronaldo is outstanding too, and has that physical presence too. Whichever of them wins will deserve it, and whichever of them loses can consider themselves very unfortunate."