Lawyer: Suarez to appeal against ban

"The appeal is total, over and above there being a monetary aspect and another with a match suspension," the player's legal representative in Uruguay, Alejandro Balbi, said.

He told a news conference in Montevideo that it would be Liverpool's lawyers who made the appeal to the English FA.

The FA suspended Suarez for eight matches and fined him 40,000 pounds for comments made to Evra during a Premier League match at Anfield in October, saying he used "insulting words" in a reference to the French international's colour.

"He [Suarez] is firmly convinced that this hard sanction can be reversed," Balbi said.

Suarez denies having racially abused Evra and Liverpool reiterated their belief their player is innocent.

"It's one of the hardest sanctions handed down in English football, so it seems to us absolutely out of proportion," said Balbi.

He said Liverpool would concentrate on the appeal and not seek sanctions against Evra who, according to the Premier League club, admitted having insulted Suarez.

The Uruguayan Football Association has offered Suarez and Liverpool whatever backing they need for an appeal.